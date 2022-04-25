Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.33 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Frax Share has a market cap of $467.16 million and approximately $36.33 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $28.82 or 0.00071579 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.42 or 0.07449493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

