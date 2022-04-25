Freedom Day Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.42.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,134. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.78 and its 200 day moving average is $476.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.