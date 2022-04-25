Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.22 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.