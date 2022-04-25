Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,556,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,604,000 after acquiring an additional 237,712 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Progressive stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.