Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, reaching $200.44. 13,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average is $226.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

