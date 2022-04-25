Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.95. 14,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,430. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.00. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

