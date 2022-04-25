Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.90.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

