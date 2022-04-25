Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 1,484 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

