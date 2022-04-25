Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.82. 182,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,766. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.