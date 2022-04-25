Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $50.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($45.48) to €34.50 ($37.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

FSNUY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 120,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,545. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.