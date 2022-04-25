Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $50.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($45.48) to €34.50 ($37.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

FSNUY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 120,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,545. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

