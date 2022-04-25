fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.39

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 270920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market cap of $685.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in fuboTV by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 39.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 47.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 221.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

