Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $31.28

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $29.50. Futu shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 30,877 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.