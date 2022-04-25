Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 56979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.12.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.