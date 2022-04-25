GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $91,398.88 and approximately $21.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00260430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001383 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.