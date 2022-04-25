Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,718,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
