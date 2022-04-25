Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,718,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

