Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $553.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $553.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.09. 819,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

