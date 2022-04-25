Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 26,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,319,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $513.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 191,723 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

