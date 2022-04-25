Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will report $656.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.30 million to $665.80 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $589.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 7,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,740. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

