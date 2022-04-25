Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.70 Million

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) will report $656.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.30 million to $665.80 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $589.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 7,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,740. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.