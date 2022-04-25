Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,055,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 713,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,899,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,898,000 after buying an additional 309,064 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $61.96. 92,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,844. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

