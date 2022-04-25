Goldcoin Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $2,065.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00264519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,985,754 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

