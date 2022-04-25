Governor DAO Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $51,111.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.87 or 0.07330604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

