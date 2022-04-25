Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 895 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.70.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.01. 28,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,200. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

