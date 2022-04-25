Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $24.08 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 822,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.06. 307,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,814. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

