Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 524,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

