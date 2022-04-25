Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

VMC traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $173.21. 39,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

