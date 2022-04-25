Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $53.98 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 3.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $53,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,177. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.