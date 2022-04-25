Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $204.34. 21,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

