Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $43,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $200.81. 19,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.08. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

