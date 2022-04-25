Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 11.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.57. 161,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

