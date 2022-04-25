Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 5,380 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

DVN traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. 569,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,938,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

