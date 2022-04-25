Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.95

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

