Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,580,387.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,435. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.