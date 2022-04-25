Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) vs. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Financial Survey

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grid Dynamics and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -3.64% 12.30% 10.80% BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 4.52 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -109.77 BlackBerry $893.00 million 3.91 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -6.25

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 1 5 0 2.83 BlackBerry 3 2 1 0 1.67

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.92%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats BlackBerry on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

