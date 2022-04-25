Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.16

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 2057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

