Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 140,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,290,051 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $10.01.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after buying an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

