Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.89

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.89 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.13 ($0.38), with a volume of 11256506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.98 ($0.39).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($38,883.10). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($100,832.68).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

