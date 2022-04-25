Hamster (HAM) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (HAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $177,047.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.16 or 0.07315606 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042216 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

