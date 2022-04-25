Hathor One Day Volume Reaches $3.51 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $100.20 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.42 or 0.07449493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 905,877,056 coins and its circulating supply is 229,932,056 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.