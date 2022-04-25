HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $32,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $208.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day moving average of $248.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.22 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.90.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

