HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of HCA Healthcare worth $700,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.90.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,212. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average is $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.22 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

