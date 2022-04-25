HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.400-$17.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $58.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,886,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $196.22 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average is $248.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

