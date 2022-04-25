Head-To-Head Survey: Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) versus Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Predictive Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Predictive Oncology $1.42 million 32.79 -$19.66 million ($0.37) -1.92

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Predictive Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bone Biologics and Predictive Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Predictive Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Predictive Oncology has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 604.13%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Predictive Oncology -1,383.39% -28.75% -26.53%

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Predictive Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Predictive Oncology (Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient's body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

