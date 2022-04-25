Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of HCAT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 3,064,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,136 shares of company stock worth $1,280,804. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

