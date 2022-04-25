Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCSG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.70.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

