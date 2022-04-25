Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 14,808 shares changing hands.

HLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $671.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

