HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €84.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.92 ($82.71).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €36.72 ($39.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($104.84).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

