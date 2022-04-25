Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.23. 911,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,703. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.