High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.18

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.18 and last traded at C$12.27, with a volume of 26850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$408.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,330.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

