Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,708 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $25.93.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.