Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares in the company, valued at $51,754,667.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HZNP opened at $105.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

